Head to Head Analysis: LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) & Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) and Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LL Flooring and Builders FirstSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LL Flooring 3.06% 13.10% 5.66% Builders FirstSource 10.24% 47.82% 22.66%

This table compares LL Flooring and Builders FirstSource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LL Flooring $1.15 billion 0.29 $41.70 million $1.20 9.28 Builders FirstSource $19.89 billion 0.59 $1.73 billion $11.24 5.94

Builders FirstSource has higher revenue and earnings than LL Flooring. Builders FirstSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LL Flooring, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LL Flooring and Builders FirstSource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LL Flooring 0 1 0 0 2.00 Builders FirstSource 0 0 0 0 N/A

LL Flooring currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.66%. Given LL Flooring’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LL Flooring is more favorable than Builders FirstSource.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of LL Flooring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of LL Flooring shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

LL Flooring has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Builders FirstSource has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Builders FirstSource beats LL Flooring on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

LL Flooring Company Profile (Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services. The company primarily serves homeowners, or to professionals on behalf of homeowners. As of April 4, 2022, it operated 431 stores in the United States. The company also offers its products through its customer relationship center, digital platform, and catalogs. The company was formerly known as Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. in January 2022. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name. The company also offers gypsum, roofing, and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatments, and finishes; and siding, metal, and concrete products, such as vinyl, composite, and wood siding products, as well as exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement products. In addition, it provides other building products and services, such as cabinets and hardware, as well as turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

