Head-To-Head Analysis: Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC) & Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC – Get Rating) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Unrivaled Brands and Unrivaled Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -161.97% -25.39% -13.86% Unrivaled Brands -65.60% -27.26% -17.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Unrivaled Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 1.80 -$30.12 million N/A N/A Unrivaled Brands $47.67 million 1.22 -$31.27 million N/A N/A

Unrivaled Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unrivaled Brands.

Summary

Unrivaled Brands beats Unrivaled Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unrivaled Brands (Get Rating)

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About Unrivaled Brands (Get Rating)

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

