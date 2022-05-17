Head-To-Head Comparison: Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) & Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Excellon Resources and Pan American Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pan American Silver 0 0 7 0 3.00

Pan American Silver has a consensus price target of $37.43, suggesting a potential upside of 72.01%. Given Pan American Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pan American Silver is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Excellon Resources and Pan American Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.54 -$57.77 million ($1.76) -0.35 Pan American Silver $1.63 billion 2.81 $97.43 million $0.86 25.30

Pan American Silver has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pan American Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Excellon Resources has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -152.21% -53.77% -23.57% Pan American Silver 10.70% 5.90% 4.47%

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Excellon Resources on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excellon Resources (Get Rating)

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

