Head-To-Head Comparison: Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) vs. Its Rivals

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) is one of 939 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Unicycive Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.3% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Unicycive Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Unicycive Therapeutics Competitors 6379 20997 43228 867 2.54

Unicycive Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 936.82%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 128.39%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Unicycive Therapeutics N/A -$10.02 million -0.87 Unicycive Therapeutics Competitors $1.86 billion $249.36 million -1.72

Unicycive Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Unicycive Therapeutics. Unicycive Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Unicycive Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unicycive Therapeutics N/A -113.11% -91.23% Unicycive Therapeutics Competitors -3,144.42% -1,577.63% -9.15%

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

