Head-To-Head Contrast: Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) versus Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Tanzanian Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tanzanian Gold and Taseko Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold N/A -16.24% -13.30% Taseko Mines 11.37% 16.28% 4.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and Taseko Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.03) -10.00 Taseko Mines $345.68 million 1.31 $29.10 million $0.15 10.57

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Tanzanian Gold. Tanzanian Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Tanzanian Gold on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019. Tanzanian Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

