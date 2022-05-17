Head to Head Survey: Enovix (ENVX) vs. Its Peers

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Enovix to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enovix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -61.76% -35.84% Enovix Competitors -95.41% -11.18% -4.78%

Risk and Volatility

Enovix has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s competitors have a beta of 0.35, suggesting that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enovix and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 134 662 988 32 2.51

Enovix presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 301.46%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 81.49%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enovix and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -7.83 Enovix Competitors $646.25 million $19.61 million 4.11

Enovix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Enovix competitors beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

