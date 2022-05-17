Head to Head Survey: Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) and The Competition

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Nautilus Biotechnology to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -$50.31 million -6.84 Nautilus Biotechnology Competitors $1.19 billion $356.47 million -19.53

Nautilus Biotechnology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology. Nautilus Biotechnology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nautilus Biotechnology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nautilus Biotechnology Competitors 318 1318 1820 57 2.46

Nautilus Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 34.58%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A -15.57% -14.77% Nautilus Biotechnology Competitors -232.15% 7.02% -11.08%

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology competitors beat Nautilus Biotechnology on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

