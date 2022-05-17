Head-To-Head Survey: QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) and Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY)

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Enjoy Technology has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enjoy Technology and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enjoy Technology N/A -804.30% -39.58% QuoteMedia 1.40% -15.92% 3.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enjoy Technology and QuoteMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enjoy Technology $81.00 million 1.11 -$220.61 million ($1.36) -0.55 QuoteMedia $15.17 million 1.37 $210,000.00 N/A N/A

QuoteMedia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enjoy Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enjoy Technology and QuoteMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enjoy Technology 0 5 0 0 2.00 QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enjoy Technology presently has a consensus price target of $6.92, indicating a potential upside of 823.70%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Summary

QuoteMedia beats Enjoy Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enjoy Technology (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About QuoteMedia (Get Rating)

Quotemedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, investor relations solutions, fundamentals, screeners, and others. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, and Quotestream Professional, as well as a web portfolio management product; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

