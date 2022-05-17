Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Up 25.5% in April

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,071,500 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 15th total of 853,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 188.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTSDF opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Health and Happiness has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

