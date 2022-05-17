Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HTA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

HTA stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $8,108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $2,543,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

