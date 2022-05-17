HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. TheStreet raised HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -108.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.08.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

