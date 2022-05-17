Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $64.57 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.01.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.