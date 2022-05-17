Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (HOT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 on June 24th

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:HOT opened at GBX 1,180 ($14.55) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,221.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,312.19. The company has a market cap of £93.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 1,044.13 ($12.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,650 ($20.34).
About Henderson Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.