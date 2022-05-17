Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NYSE:HLF opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President John Desimone bought 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,156.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 53,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,388. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth $6,085,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth $601,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

