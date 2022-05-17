Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

HTGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered Hercules Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.30%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

