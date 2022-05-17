Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.51. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $643.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

