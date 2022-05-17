HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given New $52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

NYSE:DINO opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.57.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.85. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

