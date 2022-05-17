High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

HITI opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.24 million and a P/E ratio of -10.36. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that High Tide will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in High Tide in the first quarter worth about $53,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 5.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,677 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 314.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

