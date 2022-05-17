Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Short Interest Down 17.0% in April

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of HIL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 188,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,296. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hill International has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.75.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.
Hill International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
