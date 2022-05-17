Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Short Interest Down 17.0% in April

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the April 15th total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of HIL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 188,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,296. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Hill International has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill International in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 248,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Hill International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 118,571 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.