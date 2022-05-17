Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HGV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of HGV opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 231.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

