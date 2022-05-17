HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Truist Financial

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.88.

HireRight stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. HireRight has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $19.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $198.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

