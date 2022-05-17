HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

HNI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. HNI has a payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HNI stock opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. HNI has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $46.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.89.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. HNI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $52,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,952,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,369,000 after acquiring an additional 99,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HNI by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HNI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HNI by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,843,000 after buying an additional 53,769 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HNI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

