Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $2,282,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 185,632 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 427,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 161,461 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth $345,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMLP opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.