Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LafargeHolcim Limited is involved in building materials industry. The Company’s operating segment consists of Cement, Aggregates, Other construction materials and services and Corporate. Cement segment is involved in the development of cement and comprises cementitious materials. Aggregates business segment includes crushed stone, gravel and sand. Other construction materials and services segment comprises ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, and trading as well as environmental services, including waste management. Corporate segment is engaged in holding activities and general management. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, Africa and Middle East regions. LafargeHolcim Limited, formerly known as Holcim Ltd, is headquartered in Jona, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Holcim from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 54 to CHF 55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

