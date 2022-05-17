Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX stock opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.