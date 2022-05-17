Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at SVB Leerink

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.50. 24,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,472. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

