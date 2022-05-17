Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at SVB Leerink

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,472. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hologic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 54.3% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 984,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,774 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Hologic by 357.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 104,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hologic by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 247,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,365 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.