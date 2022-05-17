Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42, RTT News reports. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HD opened at $295.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $305.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.60. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $280.63 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.26.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

