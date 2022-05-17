Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIXX. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Homology Medicines to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Homology Medicines to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, FIX dropped their price target on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. 25,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,820. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.20.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $2.10. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 281.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 604.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 47.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

