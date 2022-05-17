Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.10 EPS

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $2.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 281.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%.

FIXX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 20,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,820. The company has a market capitalization of $85.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.20. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

FIXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Homology Medicines to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 21,709 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.