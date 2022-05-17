Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Chardan Capital to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIXX. FIX decreased their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.
Homology Medicines stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,820. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after buying an additional 2,378,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 282,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 144,566 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Homology Medicines by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 85,402 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.
