Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Chardan Capital to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIXX. FIX decreased their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Homology Medicines stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,820. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 281.90%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after buying an additional 2,378,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 282,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 144,566 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,520,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Homology Medicines by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 85,402 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

