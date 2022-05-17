Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT Lowered to $2.10

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $2.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FIXX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. FIX lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

FIXX opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.20. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 281.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 282,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Homology Medicines by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 144,566 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $3,520,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 85,402 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

