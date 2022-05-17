Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT Lowered to $2.10

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $2.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FIXX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. FIX lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.
FIXX opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.20. Homology Medicines has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Homology Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 282,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Homology Medicines by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 144,566 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $3,520,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 85,402 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Homology Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.