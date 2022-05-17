Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.
Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $33.42.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
