Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 393.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

