Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

HNST has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Honest from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $314.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Rick Rexing sold 12,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $48,890.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 209,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,181.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 34,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $121,730.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 620,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,984.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,572 shares of company stock valued at $749,293. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Honest by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 144,561 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 89.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 762.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 320,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

