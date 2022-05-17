Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 410.15% and a negative return on equity of 65.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Shares of HOOK opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 35,033 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

