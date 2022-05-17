Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) received a €61.00 ($63.54) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.20 ($66.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.29) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.13) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hugo Boss stock traded up €0.62 ($0.65) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €51.54 ($53.69). The company had a trading volume of 203,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €40.37 ($42.05) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($62.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €53.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

