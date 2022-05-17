Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($69.79) to €60.00 ($62.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($72.92) to €64.00 ($66.67) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($67.71) to €59.00 ($61.46) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Hugo Boss from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.80.

BOSSY stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.62%. Analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

