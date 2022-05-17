Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

HURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,907 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

