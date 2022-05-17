Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
HURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
NASDAQ:HURN opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.70.
In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,907 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
