HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HUYA from $11.80 to $6.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. 116,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,498. The company has a market cap of $945.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. HUYA has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 67.3% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 551,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 221,841 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 8,607.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 94,421 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,828 shares during the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA (Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.