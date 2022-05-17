Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $121.00 at Truist Financial

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on H. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.39. 15,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $72,909.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,152 shares of company stock worth $634,713. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,151,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,257,000 after purchasing an additional 171,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,907.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 88,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

