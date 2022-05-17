iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. iCAD has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 25.73% and a negative net margin of 40.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Norris Irish bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $25,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.1% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 224,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 19.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1,708.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,019 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 90,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iCAD in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile (Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

