Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.80 million.

Shares of ICHR opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.10. Ichor has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ichor by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

