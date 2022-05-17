Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ideal Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Ideal Power worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPWR. TheStreet cut shares of Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

