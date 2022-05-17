IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 283.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $642.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.13. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $99.44.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 21,739 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 2,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 350,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 75,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

