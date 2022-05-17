II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.84 million.

Several brokerages have commented on IIVI. StockNews.com began coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.08.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.47. II-VI has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $75.23.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,892.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,479 shares of company stock worth $829,857. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of II-VI by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About II-VI (Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.