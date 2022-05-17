IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.
Shares of IMAC stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. IMAC has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 52.17% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMAC will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About IMAC (Get Rating)
IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.
