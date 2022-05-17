IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Shares of IMAC stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. IMAC has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 52.17% and a negative net margin of 75.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMAC will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in IMAC by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAC by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of IMAC by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 49,354 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in IMAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About IMAC (Get Rating)

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

