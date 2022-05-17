iMedia Brands (IMBI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect iMedia Brands to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. iMedia Brands has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect iMedia Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IMBI opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.84.

In other iMedia Brands news, CEO Tim Peterman bought 32,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 622,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,962.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eyal Lalo acquired 390,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $1,200,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,223,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,583.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in iMedia Brands by 369.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 57,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iMedia Brands by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iMedia Brands by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

