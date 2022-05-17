iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at DA Davidson

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iMedia Brands will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eyal Lalo purchased 390,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,001.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,223,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,583.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tim Peterman purchased 32,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,962.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in iMedia Brands by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 333,975 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in iMedia Brands by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61,114 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in iMedia Brands by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iMedia Brands by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iMedia Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.