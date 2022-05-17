ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $842.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.16.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The company had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

