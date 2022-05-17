Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $467.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $113,439.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $37,647.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,163 shares of company stock valued at $168,229 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Immunovant by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Immunovant by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

